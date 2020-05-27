|
Theresa M. (Delloso) O'Neill, 80, of Schuylkill Haven, a former resident of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, in the arms of her husband, Thomas F. O'Neill Jr., and surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 1, 1939, in Shenandoah, she was the daughter of the late Constantino and Mary (Lapenta) Delloso.
She was a 1958 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Ateeco Inc., Mrs. T's Pierogies, Shenandoah. Earlier in life, she worked at the former Martin Shirt Factory, Shenandoah.
Theresa was a member St. Ambrose Church, Schuylkill Haven, and a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Shenandoah. She was also a member of the Amalgamated Garment Workers Union. Theresa enjoyed traveling and dancing with her husband and playing poker with her family and friends. Her family was of most importance to her and she cherished the time spent with them.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were two brothers, Joseph Delluso and John Delloso. Theresa was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Her faithful canine, her Maltese, "Bella," also preceded her in death.
In addition to her husband of 58 years, Thomas F. O'Neill Jr., she is survived by her daughter, Lisa Arant and her fiancé, Tom Nause, of Schuylkill Haven; her son, Thomas F. O'Neill III, currently residing in China; two grandchildren, Jenna Houser and husband, Ryan, of Ashland and Nina Arant and her fiancé, Evan Bellizia, of Weatherly; two great-grandchildren, Raegan and Wesley Houser; nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Church, Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Theresa's family sincerely thanks Compassus Hospice for the care they gave to Theresa and the heartfelt compassion that they extended to them during this difficult time. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
