Theresa M. Schropp


1954 - 2020
Theresa M. Schropp Obituary

Theresa M. (Kachmar) Schropp, 66, of Mahanoy City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her residence.

Born April 20, 1954, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late John and Theresa (Museousky) Kachmar.

She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area and was a sewing machine operator until retirement at the former City Shirt in Frackville.

Theresa loved spending time with her granddaughters, Jordynn and Peyton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Johnny Kachmar.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert P. Schropp; daughter, Sherry Ann, wife of Christopher Primrose; granddaughters, Jordynn and Peyton Primrose; brother, Stephen Kachmar; sisters, Joann McElhenney, Marie Shamonsky, Loretta Davies, Verna Luchetta and Annie Kachmar; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Schropp family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
