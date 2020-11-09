Home

Theresa M. Wascavage, 90, of Middleport, passed away Saturday morning at Seton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Orwigsburg.

Born Aug. 5, 1930, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary Pagus Wascavage.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Edward Petrosky, Vincent and Peter Wascavage, and sisters, Anna Petrosky, Julia Fogarty and Viola Wascavage.

Theresa is survived by a sister, Marsha Stephenson, of Philipsburg.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. A viewing will be held from 8 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
