Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Theresa P. Coreia

Theresa P. Coreia Obituary

Theresa P. Coreia, 95, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Monday, July 27, at her residence.

Born April 22, 1925, in Marion Heights, she was a daughter of the late Rose (Mariano) and Frank Angelo.

She was the widow of Joseph Coreia.

She was a former member of Saint Charles Borromeo Church (formerly Saint Joseph's), Ashland, where she was also a member of the choir.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her nine siblings.

Theresa is survived by two daughters, Virginia Chillis, of Ashland, and Theresa Lonergan, of Schuylkill Haven; two sons, John, husband of Peggy Coreia, of Schuylkill Haven, and Joe Coreia, of Ashland. She is also survived by grandchildren, Janet Chillis Dooner, wife of Mike, Robert Chillis, husband of Michelle, Brian Lonergan, Tommy Lonergan, Mike Lonergan, husband of Katie, Amy Coreia Dillman, wife of Vernon, Mike Coreia and Jess, Stephanie Coreia and Steve and his children, Michelle and Dean, and Kayla Coreia and Greg; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Zachary, Molly, Samantha, Kiera, Emily, Shae, Eve, Hailey, Olivia and Mackenzie.

She also loved her many nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to the current pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 29, 2020
