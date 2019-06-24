Home

Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Thomas A. Bixler Obituary
Thomas A. Bixler, 58, of West Arch Street, Coal Township, passed away June 21 at his residence.

Born at the former Shamokin State Hospital, Coal Township, Aug. 19, 1960, He was a son of the late Chester and Eleanor Kellerman Bixler.

Tom attended Shamokin High School and was employed for the past 35 years as a coal miner, lastly as mine foreman for the West Point Mining Co., Harmony Mine, Mount Carmel, until its closing.

Preceding him in death were sisters, Barb Lesher and Janet Heslop, and a son, Brandon Menne.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy Sharp Bixler; daughters, Amy Bixler, Shamokin, Tanya, wife of Robert Knoeppel, Coal Township, Katherine Bixler, Coal Township, Kim Hoffman, Shamokin, Melissa, wife of Todd Crable, Elysburg, and Skyler Hoffman, Shamokin; sisters, Cindy, wife of Ken Shurock, Hanover, and Sandy Olszewski, Coal Township; brothers, Richard Bixler and his wife, Kim, Pine Grove, Raymond and his wife, Stephanie, Philadelphia, Ken Bixler and his wife, Deb, Coal Township, Ron Bixler and his wife, Kathy, Shamokin, Jim Bixler and his wife, Tracey, Irish Valley, and David Bixler, Coal Township; grandchildren, Haley, Katlyn, Alyvia, Bobby and Ethyn Erb, and Izik, Thor, Hayz, Odin, Halo and Wess Bixler, and Allison, Leah and Robbie Knoeppel, Seth and Ryan Crable, and Jace, Brooklynne and Jimmy Menne, and Eddie, Dean and Brandon Hoffman; great-granddaughter, Audrie Ebbecke; dogs, Max and Nicki; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 24, 2019
