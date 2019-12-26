|
Thomas A. Lewis, 88, of Tower City, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Dec. 24, at his home.
Born in Reinerton, July 22, 1931, he was a son of the late William Lewis and Esther (Keiser) Lewis Curran.
Tom was a 1949 graduate of Porter Township High School.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was a retired carpenter from the former J.H. Deiter and Sons, Tower City.
Tom was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Reinerton, where he was a Sunday school teacher, former member and secretary of the council, former member of the property committee and was active with the former madrigal dinner for many years, where he made most of the props.
Tom was a skilled woodworker, and could make almost anything, even helping build two homes. He was a jack of all trades who was always willing to lend a hand.
He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting and camping.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Leila Fredericksen.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Kathryn E. Houtz Lewis; four children, Douglas, Tower City, Beverly Hand and her husband, Greg, Williamstown, Deana Herb and her husband, Kent, Tower City, and Craig Lewis and his wife, Dot, Millersburg; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Tower City, with the Rev. Brian Beissel presiding. Burial with military honors will be in the St.Peter's Cemetery, Orwin. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial donations in his name can be made to his church, 1931 Wiconisco Street, Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 26, 2019