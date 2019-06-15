Thomas A. Schronick, 64, of Shenandoah, formerly of Centralia, passed away peacefully at his residence on Jan. 31, 2019.



Born in Shamokin, he was a son of the late Thomas R. and Catherine Horne Schronick.



He attended Mount Carmel Area High School.



Mr. Schronick served his country in the Vietnam War. Upon being discharged, he moved to Minnesota and lived there for over thirty years and was employed as a welder. Tom enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He returned to the coal region in March 2008 where he enjoyed playing video games and his pet cat, "Tabby."



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his sister, Carol Ann Van Cleave.



Surviving are his caregiver of ten years, his sister, Catherine Mackalonis and her husband, Eugene A., of Shenandoah; his son, Christopher, of Minnesota; one grandchild; and a special niece, Jaelynn Borzok and her husband, Brandon, of Frackville.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, with the Rev. Mindy Heppe officiating. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit ww.woffuneralhome.com.



