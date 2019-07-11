Thomas Arthur Sage, 76, of Stanford, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.



He was born March 12, 1943, in Pottsville, to George and Eva Greenawalt Sage.



Tom was raised in Schuylkill Haven, graduating from Schuylkill Haven High School in 1961. He met Patricia Coller in the hallway of the high school when he was just 15 and knew at once that she was "the one."



They were married in Landingville, on July 7, 1962, and were together 56 years, 11 months, and 23 days, until his passing.



Tom and Pat started married life at Headquarters, Marine Corp, Arlington, VA, from 1961 to 1966. After his honorable discharge, they lived in Schuylkill County, settling in Landingville, in 1968, where they lived for 21 years, raising two children. In 1990 they moved to Big Sky, Mont., living there until 2010, before retiring to Stanford.



A journalist throughout his working career, Tom worked as an outdoor editor for the Pottsville Republican, Shenandoah Herald and Shamokin Citizen, Pennsylvania newspapers. While in Big Sky, he was an outdoor writer for the Lone Peak Lookout.



Tom was a Boy Scout leader, NRA lifetime member and a hunter education instructor for 20 years in Pennsylvania and in Big Sky, Mont., for 10 years. He was secretary of the Schuylkill County Sportsman Association, a life member of Lavelle Rod and Gun Club, and an active member with the American Legion Post 99 at Big Sky.



Tom was a passionate, hard working advocate for conservation and outdoor sports such as hunting, fishing and wildlife habitat preservation. An avid hunter and fisherman, Tom worked tirelessly to educate and pass on to future generations his love and wise stewardship of the natural world.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents.



Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Ann Sage; son, Thomas G. Sage; daughter, Sandra J. McCord; sister, Sally Jean (Tony) Weisacosky, Tamaqua; brother, Robert H. (Bonnie) Sage, Windsor, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Hayley R. McCord, Houston, Texas, P. James McCord (Jillian), Santa Cruz, Calif., Thomas G. Sage Jr. (Kate), McKinney, Texas, Michael Sage McCord, Spokane, Wash., John Mark McCord, Spokane, Wash., Hannah Sage, Catawissa, Pa., and Rachel Sage, Nanticoke, Pa.



John 11:25 "Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live even though he die.' "



Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.



