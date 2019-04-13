Thomas Bisco, 83, of Brewster, Mass., passed away Tuesday, April 9, at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, Mass.
|
Thomas was born on May 27, 1935, to John and Mary Swetz Bisco, who were both lifetime residents of Shenandoah.
He graduated from West Mahanoy Township High School and then served in the Army. Thomas later graduated from Penn State University with a mechanical engineering degree. Upon graduation, Thomas began a 42-year career at Union Carbide Corp. (subsequently acquired by Praxair Inc. and Foseco) in Tarrytown, N.Y. While employed, he was granted several U.S. patents for his engineering design work.
He was a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Shenandoah, and subsequently at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in Las Vegas, Nev., where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed retirement with residences in Cape Cod, Mass., and Las Vegas, Nev. Tom loved traveling, spending time with his family, including his beloved dogs, hunting, fishing, listening to music and Penn State football. He was a devoted grandfather, especially supportive to his grandson, Dennis, with autism and granddaughter, Kaitlyn.
Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry and John; three sisters, Ann, Mary and Sandra.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Bette Ann Gibson Bisco; two daughters, Elizabeth Moore and Jacqueline (Jonathan) Songer, both of Brewster, Mass.; one brother, Stephen Bisco, Allentown; one sister, Dorothy Bisco, Weston Place, Shenandoah; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Moore, Dennis Moore, Grace Songer and Betsey Songer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Panachida services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, and will be officiated by Monsignor Myron Grabowsky. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow services in St. Michael's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 13, 2019