Thomas Charles Oliver Obituary
Thomas Charles Oliver, 59, of Saint Clair, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born Nov. 22, 1960, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Clare and Elizabeth (Gallagher) Oliver.

Tom was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1978. He served in the Navy from 1978 till 1982. Tom worked as an airfield foreman at Reading Regional Airport for 36 years.

He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. Tom loved traveling and he and Carol got married in his favorite place, Saint John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tom also loved the Philadelphia Eagles and his dogs, Ginger and Peanut.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Judy Swirsky, Gloria Kershitsky, Kathy Swirsky and Pamela Swirsky

Tom is survived by his wife of 14 years, Carol Ann (Yaneck) Oliver, Saint Clair; a daughter, Tanya Oliver; a son, Tommy Oliver, both of Girardville; two stepsons, David and Joseph Mengle, both of Saint Clair; three granddaughters, Lily, Aiva and Addison; four sisters, Ann Marie Swirsky, Marlene Rudisill and her husband, John, and Diane Zimmerman and her husband, Robert, all of Shenandoah, and Mary Price and her husband, Robert, Pottsville; two brothers, Joseph Swirsky, Shenandoah, and Clare Oliver Jr., Frackville; 11 nieces and nephews and 13 great-nieces and -nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately due to the pandemic situation. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on May 4, 2020
