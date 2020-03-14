|
|
Thomas D. Pritchard, 64, of West Brunswick Township, passed away Thursday, March 12, at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.
Thomas was born Jan. 3, 1956, in Reading, a son of the late Dr. James I. Pritchard Jr. and Dorothy M. (O'Connor) Pritchard.
He was the husband of Lorraine R. (Rosales) Pritchard. They were married May 25, 2005.
He was predeceased by siblings, James, Matthew, Mark and Corrine Pritchard.
In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by his brother, Timothy Pritchard, husband of Margaret "Peggy"; a niece, Heather Legutko; nephews, Michael, Matthew and Casey Pritchard; his extended Rosales family, in the Philippines. He is also survived by his two cats that he loved very much, Missy and Molly.
There will be no services. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to have served the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 14, 2020