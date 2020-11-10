Home

Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Thomas E. Miller, 81, of Schuylkill Haven, entered into eternal rest Monday morning at Lehigh Valley-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born Jan. 19, 1939, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Florence (Wetzel) Miller.

He was a member of West End Hose Company, Pottsville. Nothing brought more joy to Thomas' life than watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting events. He could often be found cheering them on at their basketball, baseball or football games.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Umbenhen) Miller, on Sept. 4, 2011; a son, William Miller, on Aug. 17, 2020; sisters, Dawn Cholko and Katie Williams; a brother, Richard Miller.

Thomas is survived by his son, Joseph and his wife, Dawn, of Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Susan Miller, of Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Justin and his wife, Christa, Mookie and his wife, Amanda, Alicia and her fiancé, JR Pothering, and Damyan; great-grandchildren, Payton, Abby, Emery, Parker and Mason; brother, John and his wife, Ida, of Schuylkill Haven; sister, Maggie Nabholz; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901 has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the Miller family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
