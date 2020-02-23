|
Thomas F. Butler, 70, of Altamont Boulevard, Frackville, died Friday Feb. 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Aug. 15, 1949, in Hazle Township, he was a son of the late Stephen and Clara (Kripp) Butler.
He was a truck driver before retiring working for Venezia Trucking, Limerick; Tbt Trucking and All Steel both of Hazleton.
Tom was a volunteer firefighter at several area fire companies and served as fire chief in Blackcreek and Brandonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Butler.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Lois (Knipe) Butler; two sons, Timothy L. Butler and his wife, Sarah, of Weatherly, and Robert A. Butler and his wife, Erica, of Frackville; brother, Anthony Bien, of Linglestown; grandchildren, Kasie, Kandy, Tray, Seth and Demetri.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to of Eastern Pa., 100 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 23, 2020