Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. McDonald Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. McDonald Jr. Obituary
Thomas F. McDonald Jr., 86, of Kaska, passed away Wednesday surrounded by his loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born May 12, 1933, in Kaska, he was a son of the late Thomas Sr. and Anastasia Czik McDonald.

He was a Korean War veteran serving with the 521st signal base as a corporal in the Army. He was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia.

While in high school, he played on the radio with "The Jolly Rovers." While attending Penn State, he played trumpet in "Blue Band," graduating with a master's in music and a bachelor's degree in chemistry.

He was band director at Lansford and Nativity High Schools, and finally elementary band director at Twin Valley for 12 years. During that time he created a family band, playing accordion, The Musical McDonalds. They performed with Chief Halftown on TV, plus various Gimbels and Grant stores also playing at Steel Pier, the Bavarian Festival. Tom played in Cressona Concert Band, playing the French horn and the jazz band keyboard. He played various venues with Jimmy Smith Band.

Plus, and most important, he was a father to four kids and a loving husband to Anna Helen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Anna Helen Bubel McDonald (Jan. 10, 2019) and a son, Thomas McDonald III (June 24, 1978).

Tom is survived by his daughter, Susanne, wife of Gregory Abbott, of Irmo, S.C.; sons, Edward Kevin McDonald, of Kaska, and Brian McDonald and wife, Virginia, of Schuylkill Haven; four grandchildren, Rebecca Ann Abbott, Jacqueline McDonald, Brian McDonald and David McDonald.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment with military honors will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -