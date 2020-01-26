|
Thomas F. McDonald Jr., 86, of Kaska, passed away Wednesday surrounded by his loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born May 12, 1933, in Kaska, he was a son of the late Thomas Sr. and Anastasia Czik McDonald.
He was a Korean War veteran serving with the 521st signal base as a corporal in the Army. He was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia.
While in high school, he played on the radio with "The Jolly Rovers." While attending Penn State, he played trumpet in "Blue Band," graduating with a master's in music and a bachelor's degree in chemistry.
He was band director at Lansford and Nativity High Schools, and finally elementary band director at Twin Valley for 12 years. During that time he created a family band, playing accordion, The Musical McDonalds. They performed with Chief Halftown on TV, plus various Gimbels and Grant stores also playing at Steel Pier, the Bavarian Festival. Tom played in Cressona Concert Band, playing the French horn and the jazz band keyboard. He played various venues with Jimmy Smith Band.
Plus, and most important, he was a father to four kids and a loving husband to Anna Helen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Anna Helen Bubel McDonald (Jan. 10, 2019) and a son, Thomas McDonald III (June 24, 1978).
Tom is survived by his daughter, Susanne, wife of Gregory Abbott, of Irmo, S.C.; sons, Edward Kevin McDonald, of Kaska, and Brian McDonald and wife, Virginia, of Schuylkill Haven; four grandchildren, Rebecca Ann Abbott, Jacqueline McDonald, Brian McDonald and David McDonald.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment with military honors will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 26, 2020