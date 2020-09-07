Home

Thomas Williams
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
Pottsville, PA
Thomas F. Williams Obituary

Thomas F. Williams, 82, of Pottsville, died Sunday at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.

He was born June 21, 1938, in Pottsville, a son of the late Francis and Ruth Butts Williams.

He was a 1956 graduate of Pottsville High School, a graduate of Pennsylvania State Police Academy, and a graduate of Penn State University with an associate degree in criminal justice.

He was Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.

He was a Pennsylvania state trooper for 26 years, retiring from the Schuylkill Haven barracks.

Tom was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, Fraternal Order of Police Philip Melley Lodge 65, Retired Pennsylvania State Police Association and a life member of Yorkville Hose Fire Company, Pottsville.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Williams; a brother, Dave Williams; two sisters, Nancy Lesher and Kathy Krell.

Surviving are his wife, Judith Rehnert Williams; a son, Thomas J. Williams, of Allentown; two grandsons, Tyler and Owen Williams; a sister, Darlene Wade, of Port Carbon; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in Tom's memory made to St. John Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St. Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Anyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, funeral director, James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Tom's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 7, 2020
