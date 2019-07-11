|
Thomas "Tommy" Ferrari, 38, of Gilberton, lost his life on July 8, 2019, after his struggle with type 1 diabetes and kidney failure.
A viewing and Celebration of Life service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made for an educational fund for Aiden Ferrari in care of Theodore G. Ferrari at 1019 Main Street Gilberton, PA 17934. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, Timothy M. Sullivan, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 11, 2019