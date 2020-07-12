Home

Thomas G. Hughes Sr.

Thomas G. Hughes Sr. Obituary
Thomas G. Hughes Sr., 89, of Annville, formerly of Pottsville, passed away Thursday morning at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center, Lebanon.

Born May 14, 1931, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Walter E. and Laura E. (Pappert) Hughes.

Tom was a member of Church of the Holy Spirit, Palmyra, and former member of St. John RCC, Pottsville, and its Holy Name Society.

He was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School, and he proudly served in the Army during the Korean War.

Tom was employed at A&P Grocery Stores in various positions, including manager for 25 years and then with the state of Pennsylvania for 22 years, retiring in 1998 as an accountant.

He was a member of Pottsville American Legion and a member of the former Greenwood Hill Fire Company.

Tom was a wonderful husband and father and had a heart of gold, helping anyone in need. He was a very caring, generous and faithful friend and blood donor. He especially loved traveling and was an avid reader and bowler and enjoyed roller skating in his earlier days.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all of his siblings, brothers, Anthony, Vincent, John, Joseph and Leo; sisters, Anna, Eve and Louise.

Tom is survived by his wife, Anne (Ryan) Hughes, to whom he was married 58 years; two sons, Thomas G. Hughes, husband of Donna M., of Pottsville, and Robert A. Hughes, of Annville; grandchildren, Robert A. Herndon, James N. and Rebecca M. Hughes and Naomi C. McFarland, wife of Alex; great-grandchildren, Alexandria and Donovan; nieces and nephews.

Services and interment with military honors in St. John No. 2 Cemetery are private at the convenience of family. The family requests contributions in Tom's memory be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 12, 2020
