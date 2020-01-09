|
Thomas G. Stone Jr., of Dover, Del., passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Kent General Hospital. He was 73.
Mr. Stone was born Aug. 29, 1946, in Pottsville, to the late Thomas G. Stone Sr. and Ann Sutich Stone.
He enlisted in the Air Force right after graduating high school and retired after 24 years in 1991 as superintendent of air freight in the 436 Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base. He was a proud veteran who served his nation during the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Shield. During Mr. Stone's military career, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, AF Commendation Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award with Valor and the National Defense Service Medal.
After his military career, he continued to serve his country and worked 10 years civil service at DAFB as an airport air transportation specialist.
Mr. Stone owned and restored Studebaker cars and was a member of the Studebaker Club. He enjoyed cruising the junk yards, karaoke, fishing and spending time with companion, family and friends. Mr. Stone, also known as "Doc" or "Stoney," was always known to be the life of any party.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kayoko Nakashita Stone, in 1997.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel Stone and Eugene Stone and his wife, Danielle, all of Dover, Del.; brothers, Richard Stone, of Carbora, Jim Stone and his wife, Mary Lou, of Cumbola, and David Stone and his wife, of Tamaqua; sister, Mary Stone, of Port Carbon; grandson, Mike Gregory and his companion of several years, Virginia "Ginny" Behan.
Services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to , P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589. Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
