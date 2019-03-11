Thomas H. Brocker, 82, of Philadelphia, formerly of Mahanoy City, pass-ed away Feb. 22, 2019.
He was a son of the late Joseph and Kathryn McNiff.
After his discharge from the Navy, Tom worked at the Naval Ship Engineering Center at the Philadelphia Naval Base for 38 years.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anne Marie Brown; his brother, Joseph, of the Poconos; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences to his family from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Church, 600 West Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following in St. Fidelis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Tom's favorite charities: The Salvation Army; St. Vincent DePaul Society; or Hillside SPCA. T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home of Philadelphia is in charge of arrangements.
