Thomas Henry Davis, better known to most as Hank, died Saturday, April 4, at The Mennonite Home from complications of COVID-19. He was 92. He was a gentle soft-spoken man with a wry sense of humor, whose love of family was his lifelong driving force.
Hank was born May 20, 1927, in Shenandoah, to parents, Ruth and Uriah Davis.
Baptized in the Methodist faith, he was the youngest of six children growing up in the coal-mining village of St. Nicholas. It was a difficult time for his and for many other American families.
He attended Mahanoy Township High School and excelled in football and basketball. His love of sports continued throughout his life: team bowling, handball, cycling and his favorite, golf. For many years, he and his wife wintered in Florida with their back porch overlooking the 13th tee. He enthusiastically supported all his daughter's and grandson's sporting events. Naturally, he was a devoted Phillies, Sixers and Eagles fan, owning Eagles season tickets for many years.
Hank was drafted into the Army immediately after high school graduation and served with Allied occupation forces in northern Italy, guarding the Italian-Yugoslavian border (occasionally even on horseback or skis). He was recruited to play football for the 351st division's team, "The Spearheaders." After his discharge, Hank moved to Lancaster to work at Armstrong Industries, where he was employed for 40 years, retiring in 1989.
On July 4, 1950, he married the love of his life, Lucille Alansky. Hank and Lucille would have celebrated their 70th anniversary this summer. Having grown up during the depression, Hank loved that as an adult he and his wife could travel. They were proud to have visited almost every state in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, while also traveling to numerous European destinations. Summer trips to Jersey Shore and Lake Winnipesaukee with extended family were among his favorite memories.
He was an active member of St. Ann-St. John Neumann Seniors, Guys and Dolls, and a regular attendee at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church until his move to The Mennonite Home two years ago.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five siblings, Irma, James, Irene, Katherine and U. Louis.
He is survived, and will be lovingly remembered, by his wife, Lucille; his daughter, Marchelle, married to William Bakken, MD, of Lancaster; his grandson, Nicholas, of Lititz, married to Whitney Bakken, MD; great-grandson, William Thomas; step-granddaughter, Beth Bakken, of Lancaster. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Catherine Davis, and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff on Eshleman Run at Mennonite Home who lovingly cared for him over the past two years, but especially during the past several weeks when, due to the recent pandemic, family members could not visit him. They would also like to express their deep gratitude to Dr. R. Scott DeLong of Geriatric Associates for his kindness, understanding and gentle care during these recent difficult weeks.
A private interment for the family will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A memorial service with military honors for Hank will be held at a future date this summer. In Hank's memory, the family would encourage everyone to observe the current state guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, please be sure that all of your immunizations, and those of your loved ones, are up to date. And when a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed, be the first in line to receive it. To send condolences, please visit Hank's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com . Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717.560.5100.
