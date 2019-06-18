Thomas J. McCarthy, 80, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home.



He was the husband of Joan C. Blum McCarthy. They were married for 14 years.



Born in Mahanoy Plane, Nov. 29, 1938, Thomas was a son of the late Michael and Mary Sabrinsky McCarthy.



Thomas was a proud veteran of the Army and an avid golfer.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Sharon Jean Eglin and her fiance, Michael Evans, and Timothy McCarthy and his wife, Tina; two grandchildren, Camryn and Kylie; three stepchildren, Michael Halupa and his wife, Colleen, Michelle Spong and her husband, Steve, and Marlene Claman and her husband, John; seven stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Kerrigan and her husband, John; nieces and nephews.



Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, at The Church of St. Cecilia, 120 E. Lehman St., Lebanon, PA 17046. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday. Interment with full military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ( ), P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Thompson Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com.



