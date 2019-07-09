Thomas J. Post Sr., 90, of Richmond Township, passed away Sunday evening, July 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home.



Born Oct. 21, 1928, in Jackson, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late John and Florence Lawler Post. He and his wife of 60 years, Marion A. Belfiore Post, were married Sept. 14, 1958, in Shenandoah.



Thomas served his country honorably and faithfully as a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard during the Korean War.



Thomas worked for 26 years at Goodyear. Hired as the second employee at his location, he held various positions, retiring as a floor supervisor. Thomas was a member of Elks Lodge 1533, Frackville and Shenandoah Moose Lodge 2176. He was a 1949 graduate of Shenandoah Catholic High School.



Tom served as a member of a prison ministry counseling prisoners and was a ham radio operator. He loved camping, fishing, classical music, photography and was accomplished in archery.



Along with his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Leo Post.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, Marion, are his children, Thomas J. Post Jr., husband of Barbara Preston Post, Richmond Township, Cheryl Ann Post, Philadelphia, and John T. Post, Richmond Township. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nathan, Maggie, Joshua and Kristin; his great-grandchildren, Rylan, Jaxon and Gracelyn.



Funeral services for Thomas will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Grabowski Funeral Home, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Thomas and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2019