Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Post
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Post Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Post Sr. Obituary
Thomas J. Post Sr., 90, of Richmond Township, passed away Sunday evening, July 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home.

Born Oct. 21, 1928, in Jackson, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late John and Florence Lawler Post. He and his wife of 60 years, Marion A. Belfiore Post, were married Sept. 14, 1958, in Shenandoah.

Thomas served his country honorably and faithfully as a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard during the Korean War.

Thomas worked for 26 years at Goodyear. Hired as the second employee at his location, he held various positions, retiring as a floor supervisor. Thomas was a member of Elks Lodge 1533, Frackville and Shenandoah Moose Lodge 2176. He was a 1949 graduate of Shenandoah Catholic High School.

Tom served as a member of a prison ministry counseling prisoners and was a ham radio operator. He loved camping, fishing, classical music, photography and was accomplished in archery.

Along with his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Leo Post.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Marion, are his children, Thomas J. Post Jr., husband of Barbara Preston Post, Richmond Township, Cheryl Ann Post, Philadelphia, and John T. Post, Richmond Township. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nathan, Maggie, Joshua and Kristin; his great-grandchildren, Rylan, Jaxon and Gracelyn.

Funeral services for Thomas will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Grabowski Funeral Home, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Thomas and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now