|
|
Thomas J. " Skip" Purcell, 60, of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly Friday at his residence.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Harry and Alice Byrnes Purcell.
He was a lifetime member of Labor Local 1174, which he worked through until his retirement.
He was a member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church, Girardville.
Skip was a 1977 graduate of Cardinal Brennan High School. He enjoyed going to races and anything and everything related to the Civil War.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Manbeck.
Skip is survived by his two daughters, Donna Marie Purcell, wife of Ellet Sapp Jr., and Christina Purcell, wife of Matt Farrone, his sister, Maureen, wife of Mike Manbeck, all of Girardville; three brothers; Harry (Bonnie) Purcell, Bernard (Lori) Purcell and Patrick Purcell; his grandchildren, Angel, Dalilah and Rocco Farrone, Ean and Jayce Sapp; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs, and as Skip would say, "Hey, Our Lad, dig here." In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions in Skip's name be made to the GBA, care of Paul Kowalick, 250 N. Second St., Girardville, PA 17935. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Timothy M. Sullivan, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2019