Thomas J. Robin, 82, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.



Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late John J. and Pauline Cadugan Robin.



He was the husband of Ann Marie Sharp Robin. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on May 22 of this year.



He was employed as a laborer for PennDOT for over 30 years until retiring. He was a graduate of Summit Hill High School. He was also a member of the former St. Michael Catholic Church, Lansford. Tom enjoyed playing golf and hunting. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Dallas Cowboys fan.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Kuchta.



Surviving, along with his wife, are sons, Robert and his wife, Ann Marie, of Nesquehoning, and Thomas and his wife, Theresa, of Lehighton; and grandchildren, Thomas, Kamrin, Lena, Joshua and Sera.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment will be held in St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. Family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday morning in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.blazoskyfh.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on July 12, 2019