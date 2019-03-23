Thomas J. Schnieder, 74, of Lykens, passed away March 21.
Tom was a 1964 graduate of the former Lykens High School. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam war.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and John.
Surviving are his wife, Rose; two children, Jeff Schnieder and Kim Painter; two stepsons, Kirk and Drew Peterson; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Schnieder, Elizabethville.
Memorial services will be held at noon Tuesday, March 26, at Calvary United Methodist Church, Wiconisco. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Memorial donations should be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 320, Wiconisco, PA 17097. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book and for more information, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
