Thomas J. Valentine, 51, of Pottsville passed away Monday, Feb. 10, at home.
Born Jan. 14, 1969, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Arthur and Rosemary (Mulhall) Valentine.
He was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1986. He was formerly employed by Pottsville Hospital, Pottsville, and Charles Snukis General Contractor, New Philadelphia.
Surviving are his sisters, MaryLouise Woznisky (Dan), of Pottsville, and Donna Reynolds (Bill), of Orwigsburg; his brother, John, of Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Port Carbon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nativity Preservation Support Fund, 1 Lawtons Hill, Pottsville, PA 17901, or St. Clare of Assisi Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, has been entrusted with arrangements
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2020