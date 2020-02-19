Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Valentine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Valentine Obituary
Thomas J. Valentine, 51, of Pottsville passed away Monday, Feb. 10, at home.

Born Jan. 14, 1969, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Arthur and Rosemary (Mulhall) Valentine.

He was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1986. He was formerly employed by Pottsville Hospital, Pottsville, and Charles Snukis General Contractor, New Philadelphia.

Surviving are his sisters, MaryLouise Woznisky (Dan), of Pottsville, and Donna Reynolds (Bill), of Orwigsburg; his brother, John, of Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Port Carbon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nativity Preservation Support Fund, 1 Lawtons Hill, Pottsville, PA 17901, or St. Clare of Assisi Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, has been entrusted with arrangements

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -