Thomas J. Whah Sr., 35, of Mahanoy City, passed away Wednesday, June 26, suddenly, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Thomas was born in Quakake, Oct. 23, 1983, a son of Deborah King Whah and Joseph G. Whah Sr.



He was most recently employed as a forklift operator at Tyson Foods, Highridge.



Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family. His children were his pride and joy. He was very full of energy and had a hard time sitting still. He enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities.



Thomas is survived by his three children, Halie Whitaker, Thomas Whah Jr. and Alyssa Whah, all of Mahanoy City. Thomas is also survived by his three siblings, Joseph G. Whah Jr., of West Hazleton, Maria Whah, of Mahanoy City, and Corina Whah, of Mount Carmel. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.



Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view video tribute.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 29, 2019