Thomas James Killian Sr. Obituary
Thomas James Killian Sr., 66, of Cumbola, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital.

Thomas was born April 10, 1953, to the late William and Elanor Killian.

Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by one son, Thomas Jr. (Lindsey), Oakland, Md.; one grandson, Thomas III; brothers, William Killian, James Killian, of Mahanoy City, and David Killian, of Royal, Ark. Other relations include former wife, Elizabeth Killian, and fiancee, Doreen Abode, Orwigsburg.

Thomas worked at Rosewood Nursing Home, Schuylkill Haven, as maintenance director. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting and camping. He was a member of Humane Fire Company, Mahanoy City, and was scoutmaster for Troop 721, Shenandoah, in the 1980s.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. James P. Haughney Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
