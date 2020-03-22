|
Thomas James Killian Sr., 66, of Cumbola, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Luke's hospital.
Thomas was born April 10, 1953, to the late William and Elanor Killian.
Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by one son, Thomas Jr. and wife Lindsey, of Oakland, Md.; a grandson, Thomas III; brothers, William and James Killian, of Mahanoy City, and David Killian, of Royal, Ark; other relations, former wife, Elizabeth Killian and fiancée, Doreen Abode, of Orwigsburg.
Thomas worked at Roosewood Nursing Home in Schuylkill Haven as maintenance director. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting and camping. He was a member of Humane Fire Company and was a scoutmaster for Troop 721, Shenandoah, in the 1980s.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 22, 2020