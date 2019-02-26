Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas James Yesalavage. View Sign





Thomas was born July 26, 1941, in Girardville, and was a son of the late Albert and Adele Urban Yesalavage.



He was the devoted husband of Mary Rose Dyszel Yesalavage. They were to celebrate their 60th anniversary on Nov. 7.



He was a devoted member of the Most Blessed Trinity Parish, Tremont.



Thomas was a 1959 graduate of Girardville High School. He graduated from Bloomsburg University and went on to earn his master's degree at Villanova University.



He was retired from North Schuylkill High School, where he taught math for 30 years.



Following retirement, he worked at Lowe's to pursue another passion of his but mostly to take advantage of the discounts.



He was a craftsman who loved restoring old homes, working on cars and passing those skills on to his children and grandchildren. He would remind them often to check the oil in their cars.



In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by a son, James Thomas; sister, Eleanor; brothers, Jerome and Michael.



Thomas is survived by his wife, Mary; his two daughters, Judith and Theresa; grandchildren, Thomas, Ryan, Benjamin and Amanda; a great-grandchild, Adele Catherine.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, with Father Jason Stokes officiating. All are warmly invited to attend a visitation between 9 and 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Girardville Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, PA 17981, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family online at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Thomas James Yesalavage, 77, of Pine Grove, passed away Sunday at his home in Swatara Village.Thomas was born July 26, 1941, in Girardville, and was a son of the late Albert and Adele Urban Yesalavage.He was the devoted husband of Mary Rose Dyszel Yesalavage. They were to celebrate their 60th anniversary on Nov. 7.He was a devoted member of the Most Blessed Trinity Parish, Tremont.Thomas was a 1959 graduate of Girardville High School. He graduated from Bloomsburg University and went on to earn his master's degree at Villanova University.He was retired from North Schuylkill High School, where he taught math for 30 years.Following retirement, he worked at Lowe's to pursue another passion of his but mostly to take advantage of the discounts.He was a craftsman who loved restoring old homes, working on cars and passing those skills on to his children and grandchildren. He would remind them often to check the oil in their cars.In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by a son, James Thomas; sister, Eleanor; brothers, Jerome and Michael.Thomas is survived by his wife, Mary; his two daughters, Judith and Theresa; grandchildren, Thomas, Ryan, Benjamin and Amanda; a great-grandchild, Adele Catherine.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, with Father Jason Stokes officiating. All are warmly invited to attend a visitation between 9 and 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Girardville Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, PA 17981, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc

139 S Tulpehocken St

Pine Grove , PA 17963

(570) 345-2266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close