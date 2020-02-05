|
Thomas John Di Zio, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Nov. 24, 1932, in Ashland at home to his father, Vincent, and mother, Catherine (Barbush) Dizio, he went to Ashland High School, graduating with the Class of 1953.
A veteran, he served as a corporal in the Army, 1st Calvary Division, stationed in Hokkaido, Japan, during the Korean conflict.
He worked as a machinist and later setup foreman at several large job shops in the Philadelphia area and Detroit before settling back to the coal region area in the mid-1960s. He was married to his loving wife, Concetta Greco, of Atlas, in 1972, and had a son, Thomas, and a daughter, Angela.
He continued to work in the machine shop industry locally for several manufacturers before starting his own machine shop business in the mid-'70s. He did much work for industrial manufacturers, mining companies and local municipalities. Tom enjoyed playing drums for several local bands, playing mainly weddings and small festivals and continued playing piano and accordion at home well in to his later years. He was also a sports fan, playing on the Elks bowling league, Knights of Columbus Shuffle board team and enjoyed golfing, usually with his brother-in-law every weekend, playing in many local fundraising tournaments. He loved spending time with his wife and family, visiting daughter and family in Melbourne, Australia, spending time touring and walking on the beach.
Tom was a very good-natured and fun-loving person who made friends instantly wherever he went. In fact, prayers and condolences for Tom have come from around the world, not only from friends and family in the United States, but also from Australia, Italy and Ireland. He was a member of Ashland Elks Lodge 384, Ashland VFW, Ashland Legion and Ashland American Hose Company.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent; mother, Catherine; sisters, Anne, Mary and Dolores; brother, Louis.
Surviving him are wife, Concetta; son, Thomas and fiancée, Christine; daughter, Angela and her husband, Richard Ryan, and their children, Conor and Annabel; his brother, Joseph.
God bless you, Thomas John Di Zio, son, brother, soldier, husband, father, grandfather, veteran and above all, Faithful Servant. Rest in peace, Amen.
A time of visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Interment services will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
