Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Thomas L. Wingle

Thomas L. Wingle Obituary

Thomas L. Wingle, 84, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Tom was born April 21, 1936, in Cressona, a son of the late Mildred (Knarr) and Thomas Leo Wingle.

He was the widower of Beatrice M. (Houtz ) Wingle. She passed away in 2013.

He worked as a custodian at Schuylkill Haven High School and served in the Army.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Bello, and brothers, Gerald, Paul, Edward and John Wingle.

Tom is survived by four daughters, Michele Wingle, Linda, widow of Ed Messer, Deb Kriner and Cindy Sterner; two sons, Thomas Wingle and Jesse Wingle, husband of Heather. Tom is also survived by his brother, Earl (Toot) Wingle, husband of Kathy. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with private arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
