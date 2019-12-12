|
Thomas "Sam" Liptok Sr., 80, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday at Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill.
Born Dec. 10, 1938, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Paul and Hazel Whitford Liptock.
Tom was a graduate of the first graduating class of Nativity BVM High School 1956 and was a member of 1955-56 Anthracite Catholic Basketball Champions. He served in the Air Force with 4637th sup sq and was employed for 25 years as a layout operator for AT&T and U.S. Postal Service delivery for 25 years.
Sam is survived by a son, Thomas P. Liptock Jr., of Dayton, Ohio; first cousins, Bob Martalus, of Califon, N.J., Bernard Liptock, of Saint Clair, Anna Marie Chiminitz, of Toms River, N.J., Joan Mundiz, of Mechanicsburg, John Liptock, of Shillington, Margaret Mataka, of Mill Creek.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be from 8 until 9:45 a.m. Friday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 12, 2019