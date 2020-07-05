Home

Thomas "Tom" M. Dower, 73, of Turkey Run, Shenandoah, passed away Friday, July 3, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and his loving wife, Robin, with whom he just celebrated 25 years of marriage on June 3.

Tom was born Jan. 19, 1947, in Shenandoah, a son of the late Thomas and Blanche (Yockachonis) Dower.

Tom graduated from Shenandoah Catholic and then went onto serving his country as a Marine during the Vietnam War. He had worked many years in the coal industry as a heavy equipment operator, recently retiring from Jeddo Coal Co., Hazleton. He was the proud owner and operator of the "Celebrity Room," Frackville.

He was a member of the former Annunciation BVM Church, Shenandoah.

Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Dower; a sister, Jean Boyle; a daughter, Tracey (Guerrero) Dower; his best friend, Duke.

Tom is survived by his wife, Robin; a brother, Joseph, husband of Joann, of Morea; two daughters, Christina Dower, of Wilkes-Barre, and Michelle Joline, of Ashland; a son, Thomas Jr., of Mahanoy City; three stepdaughters, Nicole Russell, of Frackville, Lorrie Bindie, of Shenandoah, and Corrie DiNofa, of Primrose; 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his German shepherd, Cinder.

Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2020
