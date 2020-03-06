Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Thomas Bettis
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Pottsville, IL
Thomas O. Bettis Obituary
Thomas O. Bettis, 75, of Pottsville, died Wednesday at ManorCare Health Services-Pottsville.

He was born Aug. 6, 1944, in Pontiac, Mich., a son of the late Bedford and Helen Jackson Bettis.

He was a 1962 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and attended West Chester University.

He was a Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.

He was employed by Nathan's Furniture Store, Pottsville, and was an electrician by trade prior to retiring.

Tom was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville, and Stanley Dengler American Legion 286, Cressona.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Gary and Leland.

Surviving are his companion, Joanne Woznicki, of Pottsville; two daughters, Mary Elliott, of Colorado, and Nancy Yeoman, of Florida; five grandchildren; three brothers, Robert, of Michigan, James, of West Virginia, and Leon LeClare, of Georgia; a sister, Bette Burke, of Florida; nieces and nephews.

Throughout his life, Tom enjoyed writing, mostly poetry.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. Chris Rothharpt officiating. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 W. Arch St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment with military honors will be held in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D. James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Tom's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
