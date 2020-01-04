Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Ashland, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Ashland, PA
Thomas P. Coyne


1950 - 2020
Thomas P. Coyne Obituary
Thomas P. Coyne, 69, of Frackville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem, after a short hospitalization during which he was surrounded by his siblings.

Born in Ashland, Aug. 9, 1950, he was a son of the late James W. and Mary Rita (Colahan) Coyne.

He graduated from Immaculate Heart High School and Mount St. Mary's College. He had been employed by Schuylkill Transportation System and Jetson's Direct Mail.

He is survived by his children, Maureen Mieczkowski, of Greenville, S.C., Megan Uram, of Norristown, and Michael Coyne, of Philadelphia. He is also survived by three brothers and one sister, James W. and his wife, Kathleen, of Fairfax, Va., Nora Coyne Cordero, of Ashland, William J. and his wife, Paula, of Schuylkill Haven RD, and Michael A. and his wife, Janie, of Selinsgrove. His surviving nieces and nephews are Carla and Brett Neuberger and children, Owen and Amy; Christopher and Heather Coyne and children, Caitlyn, Eamonn and Reilly; Michelle Coyne, Ryan Coyne; Sean and Janell Coyne and son, Patrick; Clair Coyne Weise; James Coyne; Anne Coyne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
