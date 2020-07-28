Home

Thomas P. Dargis

Thomas P. Dargis Obituary

Thomas P. Dargis, 68, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, July 27, at his home.

Born in Rahway, N.J., on April 25, 1952 he was a son of the late Anthony and Philemena Dargis.

Tom worked for Marko Radiator, Shenandoah, for many years. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Cominsky, and a brother, Robert.

He is survived by a son, David Dargis, Shenandoah; two daughters, Angie Pleva with Matt, Frackville and Amanda Morris with Paul, Millersburg; a brother, Tony Dargis, Quakertown; a sister, Pat Roberts with George, Ringtown; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Jensolowsky, Matthew A. Nestor, Maryfaith Morris, and Grayson Morris. Nieces and nephews also survive.

No services are scheduled at this time. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 28, 2020
