He was born July 8, 1957, to the late Thomas Sr. and Jennie Palubinsky Lazur.



Tom was a 1975 graduate of the former Cardinal Brennan High School and then graduated from Villanova University in 1979.



He worked as a premium audit manager for CNA Insurance.



Tom enjoyed hiking and yard work, and loved sports. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Boston Red Sox. Above all else, he was a devoted father and loved spending time with his children.



Surviving are one son, Thomas J. Lazur, Orwigsburg; one daughter, Alison Ann Lazur, Delaware. Besides his children, Tom is also survived by his friend and former spouse, Linda Lazur; one sister, Dianna Swain with her husband, Dr. Stephen Swain, Schuylkill Haven; nephew and niece, Jack and Maria Swain. He is also survived by his companion, Tracy Reese.



Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated by Monsignor Ronald Bocian at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, in Divine Mercy Parish-Sacred Worship Site St. Casimir's, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, and again from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Burial will follow Mass in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the .



40 N. Jardin Street

Shenandoah , PA 17976

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

