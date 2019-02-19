Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas P. "Moose" Miersky. View Sign

Thomas P. "Moose" Miersky, 72, of William Penn, Shenandoah, passed away early Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.



Born in Shenandoah on Dec. 29, 1946, he was a son of the late Steven and Anna (Kravitz) Miersky.



He was a 1964 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.



Mr. Miersky was a decorated Air Force veteran, having served his country during the Vietnam era.



Moose was a retired supervisor at the former St. Jude Polymer Corp., Frackville. Earlier in life, he was the owner and operator of Shirley's Bar in William Penn.



He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Saint Stephen's Church, and was a life member of the William Penn Fire Company and the Six County Firemen's Association. Moose was an avid outdoorsman, having enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping, and was a loyal and ardent Seattle Seahawks fan. Above all else, he treasured the time spent with his grandchildren.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two brothers, Steven and Ronald Miersky. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.



Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Barbara (Rumbel) Marnell Miersky; three sons, Andrew Marnell, of Shenandoah, Tony Marnell, of Allentown, and Jeffrey Marnell and his wife, Amy, of Hegins; one daughter, Brooke Huss and her husband, Michael, of Girardville; four grandchildren, Tyler and Allison Marnell and Natalie and Calysta Huss; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.



Religious services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah is in charge of the arrangements.



132 South Jardin Street

Shenandoah , PA 17976-2225

