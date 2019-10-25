Home

Thomas P. Myro

Thomas P. Myro, 54, of Ringtown, passed away in his home Oct. 22, 2019, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his family.

He was a son of the late Thomas Myro and the late Dorothy Faust Myro Cook.

Born in Huntsville, Alabama, he moved to Ringtown with his Mom at 9 months old after the death of his father. After his father's death, they lived with his grandparents, Charles and Laura Faust.

He graduated from North Schuylkill High School and was employed by Wenco Window Company for a brief period of time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Linda Blase Myro, and companion, Tina Shelly.

He is survived by a daughter, Anthea "Annie" Myro; a stepdaughter, Jacqueline Shillenn; stepsons, David Weber and Jacob Weber; as well as two aunts, Lois Faust and Nellie Faust; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. For those wishing, please send messages of love and support of the Myro family to BradyFuneralHome.com. Brady Funeral Home of Danville is honored to be entrusted with Tom's funeral arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
