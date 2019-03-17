Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas P. "Odie" O'Donnell. View Sign

Thomas P. "Odie" O'Donnell, 67, of Schuylkill Haven, died Friday morning at his home with his wife, Robin, by his side.



Born Feb. 11, 1952, in Pottsville, he was the son of the Francis and Margaret (Feinauer) O'Donnell.



He was a 1952 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, and a 1976 graduate of Reading Area Community College.



Odie was an excellent storyteller who lovingly had the "gift to gab." He took great pride in his Top 500 1960s playlist and loved sports, especially March Madness. He could often be found hiking or walking his dogs Yogi, Lucy or Cody, or taking care of his cats.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Gorman; brothers, Michael and Joseph O'Donnell; and a sister-in-law, Mary O'Donnell.



Odie is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Robin (Edmonds) O'Donnell, Schuylkill Haven; brothers, Francis "Frank" O'Donnell, Pottsville, and Daniel "Danny" O'Donnell and his wife, Mary Ellen, Pottsville; sisters, Suzie Gillespie and her husband, William, Washington, and Peggy Kaplan, Nevada; several nieces and nephews and his fur child Wendy.



Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family requests donations be made to Ruth Steinart SPCA in Tom's memory. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 West Market Street, Pottsville, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Thomas P. "Odie" O'Donnell, 67, of Schuylkill Haven, died Friday morning at his home with his wife, Robin, by his side.Born Feb. 11, 1952, in Pottsville, he was the son of the Francis and Margaret (Feinauer) O'Donnell.He was a 1952 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, and a 1976 graduate of Reading Area Community College.Odie was an excellent storyteller who lovingly had the "gift to gab." He took great pride in his Top 500 1960s playlist and loved sports, especially March Madness. He could often be found hiking or walking his dogs Yogi, Lucy or Cody, or taking care of his cats.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Gorman; brothers, Michael and Joseph O'Donnell; and a sister-in-law, Mary O'Donnell.Odie is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Robin (Edmonds) O'Donnell, Schuylkill Haven; brothers, Francis "Frank" O'Donnell, Pottsville, and Daniel "Danny" O'Donnell and his wife, Mary Ellen, Pottsville; sisters, Suzie Gillespie and her husband, William, Washington, and Peggy Kaplan, Nevada; several nieces and nephews and his fur child Wendy.Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family requests donations be made to Ruth Steinart SPCA in Tom's memory. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 West Market Street, Pottsville, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the family.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home

6th & West Market Sts.

Pottsville , PA 17901

570-622-7888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close