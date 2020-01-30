|
Thomas Peters, 67, of Mahanoy City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, peacefully, at his residence with his family by his side.
Thomas was born Feb. 5, 1952, a son of the late Catherine (Honushefsky) and Thomas Peters.
He graduated from Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1969.
He was a member of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.
He worked for Hershey Chocolate, Hazleton. He retired from there in 2017 after 36 years.
He loved fishing and hunting and spending time outdoors. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, The Simpsons and M.A.S.H.
He was the husband of Mary (Lesavage) Peters and just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Thomas is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Peters, of West Hazleton; a son, Timothy, husband of Shannon Peters, of Harrisburg; two sisters, Kathleen Peters, of Mahanoy City, Nancy, wife of Greg Saldukas, of West Hazleton. He is also survived by nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. William Linchorst officiating. Friends may call at 10 a.m. Friday at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
