Thomas Raymond Quirk Jr.

Thomas Raymond Quirk Jr. Obituary
Thomas Raymond Quirk Jr., 68, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Dec. 22, 1951, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Thomas R. and Shirley (Peffer) Quirk.

He attended St. John Catholic School and Pottsville Area High School.

Thomas served in the Coast Guard. He was a member of AMVETS and Buck Fever Rod and Gun Club.

For many years, he worked as a salesman and bartender in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Tom loved his family, nature, shooting pool and playing poker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Stephen Quirk.

He is survived by his sister, Patrice Quirk, Pottsville.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Interment will be held at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, New Philadelphia. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Quirk family.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
