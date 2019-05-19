Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Schreppel. View Sign Service Information Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home 132 South Jardin Street Shenandoah , PA 17976-2225 (570)-462-0921 Send Flowers Obituary





Thomas Schreppel, 82, of Barnesville, formerly of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, after a very short battle with cancer at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.He was a son of the late Earl and Catherine Lacey Schreppel, of Raven Run.He was the youngest and last of the Schreppel siblings, Joan, Ray, William and Edward. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Catherine "Katie" Romanuski Schreppel, and his eldest son, Tom Jr.Tom is survived by two sons, John, Fort Lauderdale, and James, Shenandoah; three daughters, Linda, wife of Martin Galvin, Galway, Ireland, Cathy, wife of Jason Beloncik, Virginia, and Jayne, Hometown; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.Tom retired in 1999 from Ateeco Inc., Shenandoah, after 28 years. His first job was Hammas Bakery, Shenandoah Heights. After that while, still a teenager, he worked in Pagnotti Coal Mine in Raven Run for 15 years, where he had several very close brushes with death. Later he worked in Ludens Candy Factory and Hahn Firetruck Co. in Hamburg before returning to Shenandoah and working in Ateeco.Tom was a shy, quiet gentleman, and perfectly complimented the outgoing and gregarious Katie Schreppel; their love for each other was deep, and he continued to grieve for her in the 10 years since her death. He will be forever missed.Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside interment services at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements.

