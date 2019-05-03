Thomas T. Smeltzer, 72, of Paxinos, passed away May 2, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family.
Born in Shamokin on Sept. 2, 1946, he was a son of the late Thomas H. and Alberta Yoder Smeltzer.
He graduated from Shamokin High School and got his bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
On June 12, 1971, he married Deborah Rhoads, who survives. Thomas was an English and history teacher at North Schuylkill High School, where he retired in 2003. Thomas was a member of the Masonic Lodge 255 in Shamokin.
Along with his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Elsie Rhoads; and a brother-in-law, Harold Kopp.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Deborah Smeltzer, of Paxinos; a daughter, Doctor Audrey D. Smeltzer-Schwab and her husband, Doctor Brian M. Schwab, of Temple; a son, Thomas D. Smeltzer and his wife, Patricia, of N.J.; two grandsons, John Schwab and Luke Schwab; a granddaughter, Hailey Schwab; and a sister-in-law, Barbara A. Kopp, of Fla.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating, in the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery following the service. A viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. will be held prior to the service in the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Shamokin Masons, Shamokin 255 F&AM, P. O. Box 386, Shamokin, PA, 17872. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.farrowfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 3, 2019