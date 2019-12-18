Home

Thomas W. "Head" Griffiths

Thomas W. "Head" Griffiths Obituary
Thomas W. "Head" Griffiths, 65, of Tremont, passed away Monday evening at his home with his wife by his side.

Born in Pottsville, Feb. 17, 1954, he was a son of Betty Smith Griffiths and Clarence Griffiths.

Head was a 1972 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School.

He was retired from Dayton Superior, Tremont.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Tremont; a former coach and umpire with Tremont Little League baseball and a former coach of freshman basketball with the Pine Grove Area School District.

He was an avid fan of basketball, especially Boston Celtics. He also was a fan of Penn State football.

Head was always quick with a joke, always making you smile. If you were lucky enough to have met him, you will never forget him. He was a friend to everyone.

His life revolved around his family; his love for them was immeasurable. His grandchildren were his world.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Hunter Renninger, in 2011.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Maggie Lutz Griffiths; one daughter, Heather Renninger and her husband, Heath, of Newtown; a granddaughter, Hannah Renninger.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Maureen Duffy-Guy officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Tremont. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hunter William Renninger Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Schuylkill Area Community Foundation, 216 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
