Thomas W. Shaulis, 86, of Somerville, N.J., formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Frank C. Shaulis Sr. and Anna (Francis) Shaulis.
He was a 1951 graduate of the former J.W. Copper High School, Shenandoah. He attended Penn State University and received a B.S. in chemistry from Rutgers University, N.J.
Tom retired as a supervisor from General Electric in Bridgewater, N.J.
He was a longtime member of the Knights of Lithuania Council 63 Lehigh Valley.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two brothers, Frank C. Shaulis Jr. and Louis G. Shaulis, Ph.D.
Surviving are his wife, Helene Gwiazdowski "Star" Shaulis; one son, Thomas M. Shaulis, of Somerville, N.J.; one sister, Margaret Janowicz and her husband, Frank, of Massillon, Ohio; nephews, Francis Janowicz, Greg Janowicz and Glenn Janowicz; his niece, Kim Jones.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Relatives and friends may call from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday at Divine Mercy Church. Walukiewcz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
