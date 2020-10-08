Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Tobin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy G. Tobin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy G. Tobin Obituary

Timothy G. Tobin, 80, Gilberton, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 5, at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born in Turtle Creek, he was a son of the late Richard and Alta Bateman Tobin.

Although driving truck was a passion of his, traveling and exploring each state on the way was a bonus to his job. In addition to driving truck, he worked as a mechanic, a foreman for various coal companies, and he was a part of the construction of the Lehigh Tunnel.

Tobin was an Army veteran. He dedicated his life to his family and was active in his children and grandchildren's sports careers. He was involved in Frackville Little League and Mountaineer Football programs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie McCabe Tobin, in 1999, and his sister, Ida Rudy.

He is survived by his four children: Annette and her husband, John Purnell, of Numidia, Timothy J. and his wife, Sharon Tobin, of Fountain Springs, John and his wife, Kelly Tobin, of West Reading, and Jeanette Tobin, of Gordon; his two brothers, Jack Tobin, of California, and Jerry Tobin, of Oregon; his five grandchildren, Spencer and Caleb Tobin, Madison, Jaxson and Jenson Purnell; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services and interment with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tim's name to Potocki-Lupski Syndrome Outreach Foundation, P.O. Box 250245, Plano, TX 75025. Sign the guestbook, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -