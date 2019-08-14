|
Timothy J. Jenkins, 55, of North Manheim Township, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 12, in the comfort of his home with his wife and best friend by his side.
Born in Pottsville, June 13, 1964, Tim was a son of Sylvia Reed, Friedensburg, and Merlyn Jenkins, Oley. He was the loving husband of Karen Kotrochos, and doting dad to two cats, Alice and Tonks.
After graduating with the Blue Mountain High School Class of 1982, Tim attended Penn State University. He worked as a land surveyor and enjoyed the role of "Coach Tim" while coaching minor league for the Schuylkill Haven and Cressona Little League from 2010 through 2018.
Lover of the outdoors, Tim was also an avid cyclist and skier and earned his private pilots license in 1999. He played the drums for "Between Floors," a local classic rock band and "Featherburn," an original band based in Lancaster.
Tim was steady, meticulous and pleasant-spirited in how he lived his life. He had many friends who could always count on him to lend a helping hand, a listening ear or give advice when asked. He was great company to those who got to sit and talk with him. Tim was a very intelligent, thoughtful, patient and caring person. Tim is the person you want to be with when things don't go as planned. His positivity, sense of humor and adventurous spirit always made things a pleasure.
Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Jenkins, and his sister, Trudy Jenkins.
In addition to his parents and wife, Tim is survived by two sisters, Cyndie Miller and her husband, Chuck, of Blandon, and Jaymie Thomas and her husband, Kevin, of Gettysburg; a brother, Tory Jenkins and his wife, Louise, of Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, with the Honorable James Ferrier officiating. A viewing will precede the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be private. Family requests donations in Tim's memory to Cressona Area Baseball Association, Graeff Street, P.O. Box 100, Cressona, PA 17929, or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2019