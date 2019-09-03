Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Whiteash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. Whiteash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy J. Whiteash Obituary
Timothy J. Whiteash, 38, formerly of Tower City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, in Reading.

Tim was born in Coaldale, March 15, 1981, a son of Esther Rockwell, Girardville, and the late David Whiteash. At the age of 2, Bill and Ruth Davidson, Mahanoy City, became his legal guardians and raised him in Tower City.

Tim was a 1999 graduate of Williams Valley High School. He currently was employed as a laborer at a distribution center in Reading. He loved his children with all his heart and was extremely proud of all of their accomplishments. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. He was an avid fan of the Redskins, Steelers and Penn State.

Surviving, in addition to Esther, Bill and Ruth, are his wife, Cara Klinger Whiteash, Lykens; his children, Breanna C. and Isaac D. Whiteash, both at home; a stepson, Zachary Burian; siblings, Brenda Shadle, Fountain Springs, Derek Davidson, Mahanoy City, Kristen Evans, Ashland, Joe Breslin, Camp Hill, Michelle Keffer, Tower City, and John Davidson, Frackville; an uncle, Eric Whiteash, Reading.

A celebration of Tim's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, Wiconisco, with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 644 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980, to help with expenses. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now