Timothy J. Whiteash, 38, formerly of Tower City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, in Reading.
Tim was born in Coaldale, March 15, 1981, a son of Esther Rockwell, Girardville, and the late David Whiteash. At the age of 2, Bill and Ruth Davidson, Mahanoy City, became his legal guardians and raised him in Tower City.
Tim was a 1999 graduate of Williams Valley High School. He currently was employed as a laborer at a distribution center in Reading. He loved his children with all his heart and was extremely proud of all of their accomplishments. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. He was an avid fan of the Redskins, Steelers and Penn State.
Surviving, in addition to Esther, Bill and Ruth, are his wife, Cara Klinger Whiteash, Lykens; his children, Breanna C. and Isaac D. Whiteash, both at home; a stepson, Zachary Burian; siblings, Brenda Shadle, Fountain Springs, Derek Davidson, Mahanoy City, Kristen Evans, Ashland, Joe Breslin, Camp Hill, Michelle Keffer, Tower City, and John Davidson, Frackville; an uncle, Eric Whiteash, Reading.
A celebration of Tim's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, Wiconisco, with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 644 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980, to help with expenses. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 3, 2019